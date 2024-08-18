All 49ers

Brock Purdy Will Play in the 49ers' Preseason Game vs. the Saints

Expect to see Purdy play the first series, Joshua Dobbs to play the rest of the first half and some of the third quarter and Brandon Allen to play after that.

August 18, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
SANTA CLARA -- Brock Purdy is in uniform and will play in tonight's preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. It's unclear which starters also will play along with him.

Purdy did not play last week in the 49ers' preseason opener against the Titans. He also didn't play in the preseason opener last year. Instead, he played one series in the 49ers' second preseason game against the Denver Broncos. I assume he also will play one series tonight.

The 49ers will have to be careful with Purdy because the offensive line is missing starting left tackle Trent Williams who's holding out for more money, starting left guard Aaron Banks who has a broken pinky and starting right guard Jon Feliciano who has a knee issue. Which means from left to right, the 49ers offensive line will be Jaylon Moore, Nick Zakelj, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni and Colton McKivitz.

Of course, the odds that Purdy will get injured are low. But the Vikings just lost rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy for the season after he suffered a shoulder injury in the preseason opener, so the 49ers have to be extra cautious with Purdy. Let him get his feet wet and complete a few passes, then get him the hell out of there. Because this game doesn't matter, and the backup quarterbacks need the bulk of the work.

Expect to see Purdy play the first series, Joshua Dobbs to play the rest of the first half and some of the third quarter and Brandon Allen to play after that.

