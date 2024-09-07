Shanahan Explains 49ers' Decision Naming Allen as Backup QB
It was a surprise to see the San Francisco 49ers name Brandon Allen as the backup to Brock Purdy.
The 49ers signed Joshua Dobbs in free agency to be that. But the 49ers don't usually gift roles. Dobbs had to earn it in practice and the preseason. It looked like he did enough in the preseason games. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough since Allen is the No. 2.
On Saturday, Kyle Shanahan explained the 49ers' decision naming Allen as the backup quarterback.
"You’ve got to make a decision. I thought it was as hard as any, usually I don't want to have to make it, usually I want it to be that obvious and just let it play out," Shanahan said. "But it was, Brandon had the head start, just being here and stuff. I thought he did some better things in practice. I thought Josh really closed the gap in the games.
"Honestly would've loved to have another week with them to have to decide," continued Shanahan. "But you’ve got to definitely list it one way since the third one only comes in case of emergency. Brandon has a little more similarities to Brock and stuff, which I think made us lean that way. But it wasn't anything against Josh. It was really a tough decision and we just had to make one
As expected, Shanahan went with the player he trusted because of familiarity. I anticipated this would be his reasoning when the 49ers initially named Allen over Dobbs as the backup. But it sounded like Shanahan was close to picking Dobbs. Time didn't allow it.
Instead, he goes with the safer pick. It is a decision that I fail to see as a logical one. Then again, Shanahan isn't the greatest evaluator of quarterbacks. Hopefully the 49ers never have to be in a scenario where they trot out Allen.