Why the 49ers Named Allen Over Dobbs as Backup QB
A decision at backup quarterback has been finalized for the San Francisco 49ers.
Kyle Shanahan revealed on Thursday that Brandon Allen will backup Brock Purdy, and Josh Dobbs will be the No. 3 quarterback behind them. This was a surprising move, considering Dobbs looked like the better quarterback in the preseason. Even Dobbs was taken aback by the 49ers' decision.
“I feel like I did,” said Dobbs on not winning the backup job (h/t Eric Branch). “I feel like I played well in practice and in games when I had the opportunities. I think my film shows that. It’s up to the coaches. And that’s the decision they made.”
The 49ers named Allen over Dobbs as the backup quarterback because of trust. Shanahan trusts Allen more than Dobbs. It is the familiarity he has with Allen since he's been with the 49ers for over a year. Familiarity and trust is everything to Shanahan.
He believes he can trust Allen to run the offense better than Dobbs. Now, Dobbs is the better playmaker than Allen. He can make the off-script plays with his legs or find a receiver downfield. But that isn't what Shanahan focuses on with his quarterbacks.
Shanahan keys in on the quarterbacks' ability to operate the offense. The playmaking is secondary. As good as Purdy is with his off-script plays, it's how he functions within the offense that Shanahan loves the most. Remember, the media in attendance for training camp were practically in consensus with their reports on Dobbs being inefficient early.
You didn't hear that with Allen. It's likely because of it being his second year with the 49ers. Dobbs was still embedding himself in the offense, while Allen already knew it. All Allen had to do was focus on executing. Still, picking Allen indicates that the 49ers are going with the safe pick through familiarity. Dobbs should've been the backup to Purdy.
Things can still change as the season progresses. For now, Allen will hold the title as the No. 2 quarterback with Dobbs as the No. 3.