Shedeur Sanders Could Drop to 49ers if Browns Don't Take him

Here's an interesting scenario.

Grant Cohn

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass the ball in the second half against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Let's say the Browns don't take Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the second pick in the upcoming draft. Is it possible he could slide all the way to the 49ers who own the 11th pick? And would they take him if he were available?

The Titans own the first pick and most likely will take Miami quarterback Cam Ward. With the second take, the Browns could take Sanders, but they recently signed Kenny Pickett plus they still have Deshaun Watson. Which means they could pass on Sanders and draft a quarterback next year. You know they're going to be bad again in 2025.

So if the Browns don't take Sanders, who will?

The Giants just signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. The Patriots have Drake Maye and Joe Milton. The Raiders just traded for Geno Smith. The Jets just signed Justin Fields. The Panthers have Bryce Young. The Saints still have Derek Carr. The Bears have Caleb Williams.

There's a distinct possibility that the 49ers will be staring Sanders in the face when they're on the clock. So would they take him?

I think they might.

Sanders is similar to Brock Purdy in the sense that both are pocket passers who throw with touch, anticipation and accuracy. Neither has a cannon. Purdy is more mobile than Sanders and Sanders is bigger than him.

Perhaps a better comparison for Sanders is Mac Jones, whom the 49ers recently signed to a two-year deal.

Sanders clearly fits the 49ers offensive scheme, and he'd be on a rookie deal for the next five years which means he would be significantly cheaper than Brock Purdy, who was the biggest bargain in the NFL the past three seasons, but soon will be one of its most overpaid players.

The 49ers don't seem eager to shell out big-money deals to anyone this offseason. Don't be shocked if they trade Purdy and draft Sanders if he falls to them.

