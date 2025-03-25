Will Brock Purdy Accept Less than $50 Million Per Year from 49ers?
Brock Purdy is eligible for a contract extension this offseason and the 49ers have said they will make him what they consider to be a fair offer. But will Purdy consider it fair as well?
The 49ers have gotten rid of nine starters this offseason primarily so they can pony up enough cash to make Purdy the highest-paid player in franchise history.
But initial reports indicated the 49ers offered Purdy roughly $45 million per season. And The NFL Network's Mike Garafolo recently said that Purdy probably won't accept much less than $60 million per season considering Dak Prescott gets paid $60 million per season and Purdy is better than him.
Still, the 49ers might not want to be the Cowboys, who overpay their homegrown stars and struggle to put complete teams around them.
I'm guessing the 49ers would offer Purdy up to $49 million per season even though even that might be too much for him. I doubt they would offer him $50 million per season or more because they clearly don't see him as a definite franchise quarterback. If they did, they'd offer him a six-year contract. Or a 10-year contract.
Purdy comes with question marks. He had a down season in 2024 and he had a major elbow injury in 2023. His best football might not be ahead of him, especially if the 49ers start paying him more than 20 percent of their salary cap space in the future.
Maybe that's why the 49ers signed Mac Jones to a two-year deal.
Purdy and the 49ers could be quite far apart.