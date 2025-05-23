Should the 49ers Sign Free Agent Linebacker Kyzir White?
The 49ers have to replace Dre Greenlaw.
Greenlaw signed a three-year deal with the Broncos this offseason. Before he made the signing official, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch flew to his house in Texas to try to get Greenlaw to change his mind. He didn't, so they drafted linebacker Nick Martin in Round 3 to play his position.
Martin might be an outstanding linebacker one day, but he probably will struggle in 2025 as all rookies generally do. So if the 49ers want to put their best foot forward this year, they might want to sign a linebacker considering they currently have the third-most effective cap space in the NFL.
And according to Bleacher Report, Kyzir White is the best linebacker available on the market.
"On the open market, only the top linebackers are rewarded with lucrative deals, and Kyzir White should be in that group," writes Bleacher Report's Moe Moton.
"Since his final year with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021, White has aged well. He's racked up 110-plus tackles and played in every game for three of the previous four seasons.
In 2023 and 2024, White played 95 and 94 percent of the defensive snaps, the highest snap counts in his career, and made a significant impact. He registered nine tackles for loss and allowed just one touchdown in both terms."
The 49ers definitely could use a durable linebacker to pair with Fred Warner, who has missed just one game in his career.
Pick up the phone and sign this man.