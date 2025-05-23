All 49ers

Should the 49ers Sign Free Agent Linebacker Kyzir White?

The 49ers definitely could use a durable linebacker to pair with Fred Warner, who has missed just one game in his career.

Grant Cohn

Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers have to replace Dre Greenlaw.

Greenlaw signed a three-year deal with the Broncos this offseason. Before he made the signing official, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch flew to his house in Texas to try to get Greenlaw to change his mind. He didn't, so they drafted linebacker Nick Martin in Round 3 to play his position.

Martin might be an outstanding linebacker one day, but he probably will struggle in 2025 as all rookies generally do. So if the 49ers want to put their best foot forward this year, they might want to sign a linebacker considering they currently have the third-most effective cap space in the NFL.

And according to Bleacher Report, Kyzir White is the best linebacker available on the market.

"On the open market, only the top linebackers are rewarded with lucrative deals, and Kyzir White should be in that group," writes Bleacher Report's Moe Moton.

"Since his final year with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021, White has aged well. He's racked up 110-plus tackles and played in every game for three of the previous four seasons.

In 2023 and 2024, White played 95 and 94 percent of the defensive snaps, the highest snap counts in his career, and made a significant impact. He registered nine tackles for loss and allowed just one touchdown in both terms."

The 49ers definitely could use a durable linebacker to pair with Fred Warner, who has missed just one game in his career.

Pick up the phone and sign this man.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News