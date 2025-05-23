All 49ers

Should the 49ers Sign Free Agent Wide Receiver Amari Cooper?

The 49ers aren't necessarily done signing players.

Grant Cohn

Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) makes a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Despite extending Brock Purdy, Fred Warner and George Kittle in the past month, the 49ers still have the third most effective cap space in the NFL according to overthecap.com. And they could use another wide receiver.

They still have Brandon Aiyuk, but he probably won't be fully himself until 2026 considering he tore three knee ligaments less than a year ago. The 49ers also have Demarcus Robinson, but he's facing an early-season suspension.

So why not sign free-agent wide receiver Amari Cooper? He's the same age as Robinson and he's better than him. In fact, Bleacher Report lists Cooper as one of the best free agents left on the market.

"Amari Cooper has been in the NFL for 10 years, so it's hard to believe he will turn 31 in June," writes Bleacher Report's Moe Moton. "Typically, receivers with his experience and five Pro Bowls on their resumes are closer to or in their mid-30s.

"Even though Cooper is coming off a down year largely because of injuries, he's still a technical route-runner. Also, the veteran-savvy receiver saw a notable increase in his catch rate after the Cleveland Browns traded him to the Buffalo Bills, improving from 45.3 to 62.5 percent. In a decent quarterback situation, Cooper can be a 1,000-plus-yard receiver."

The 49ers definitely could use a wide receiver who creates separation. That's not exactly Jauan Jennings, who was their leading receiver last season.

Considering all the cap space the 49ers currently have, they should sign Cooper to a one-year deal and have a wide receiver competition.

Why not?

