Fred Warner Cites the Main Improvement Dee Winters has Made

This improvementt that Fred Warner cited is likely why Dee Winters will become a starter.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
When the San Francisco 49ers allowed Dre Greenlaw to walk in free agency, it signaled that there was an opening to start as the nickel linebacker.

Once that signal was sent, it let every linebacker on the 49ers know that they could become a starter. For Dee Winters, he took that signal to heart and is now closing in on the starting job.

It isn't by default either. The 49ers drafted Nick Martin at the behest of Robert Saleh, so there was a bit of an inside track for Martin.

But Winters, especially of late, has been soaring in training camp and the preseason game against the Denver Broncos. One area Winters improved significantly was his pass coverage skills.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53).
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

That's why he's holding his own against Christian McCaffrey in practice. However, if you ask Warner what Winter's main improvement is, he won't cite pass coverage.

"I think overall the consistency and confidence in the scheme," Warner said. "I think as a young player, guys are at different spots. Some guys catch on quicker than others. For Dee, he wasn't able to be out there to get those reps. Obviously, repetition is what allows you to become more and more confident. So, that's what he's finally getting now is those reps."

"He came in (training camp) great shape with a great mindset of wanting to really hone in and take advantage of that new role being the guy. He's done it in a big way and just got to continue to get better and better as the season comes."

What it sounds like Warner is essentially saying is that Winters has improved mentally. Yes, the reps have allowed Winters to come into his own, but he's gotten everything down with his intellect.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters answers questions.
Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters answers questions from reporters following the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Reps won't do any player any good if they aren't mentally sound, and that is where he's improved his game. It's how he was able to improve his pass coverage skills.

Being a cerebrally elite player is what makes Warner great, despite being physically gifted. Winters has sound physical tools, but becoming strong mentally is what will skyrocket his skills.

It's given him amazing results so far. That is why Saleh has a lot of trust in him, and it will continue to grow as he does.

When Winters inevitably gets named the starter alongside Warner, the reflections made will be how he took the mental aspect of his game to a new level.

