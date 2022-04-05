Should the 49ers Re-Sign Jason Verrett?

Jason Verrett is still available in free agency for the 49ers to bring back should they feel uneasy about the cornerback position still.

Cornerback was a clear-cut need for the 49ers.

That is why once free agency opened up, they went after Charvarius Ward and locked him into a deal. Ward gives the 49ers an immediate upgrade at corner alongside Emmanuel Moseley. However, cornerback isn't necessarily locked up. Ward is solid, but there are question marks outside of him.

As smooth as Moseley has been, he's still questionable due to inconsistent health. So it actually baffles me to hear the idea of kicking Moseley inside to nickel cornerback when he is already a lightweight, fragile player. Speaking of nickel, there is no replacement yet for K'Waun Williams. Cornerback is still a position to address for the 49ers and one player that could help ease that need is Jason Verrett.

Suffering a torn ACL last year is why he hasn't attracted interest from teams or even his own the 49ers. But the 49ers have always been a team that is willing to sign an injured player on a cheap deal with the hopes of hitting a home run.

Should the 49ers re-sign Verrett?

Not right now.

Verrett being signed to the 49ers is likeliest to occur in training camp. Should the young cornerbacks the 49ers have aboard -- Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir -- still show signs of being wet behind the ears, then they will definitely look to free agency to find a veteran who can step in. What better player for them to consider and target than Verrett who has familiarity?

At that point, Verrett should be just about healthy to step back onto the field and perform. It is just a matter of if Verrett is actually willing to return and if the 49ers want to go down that rabbit hole again. I mean, they re-signed Darqueze Dennard over Verrett just because Dennard had a decent performance in one game. That says a lot about how done they are with Verrett's injuries.

But I wouldn't say it is specifically Verrett's health they are done with. They are just fed up with players who are damaged goods. It is why Jaquiski Tartt isn't back, why they let K'Waun Williams and Raheem Mostert walk, and why they will cut ties with Dee Ford in the coming months. The 49ers are flipping the page on these players and rightfully so.

I just wouldn't say it is out of the realm of possibility that Verrett could be sought out by the Niners should cornerback not be where they hoped it would be. I could see that being a likely scenario. Plus, who knows if a player or two gets injured in OTAs, training camp or the preseason. The 49ers will need to find someone who can step in without acclimation and Verrett fits that mold.

Until then, Verrett isn't worth a twinkle in the 49ers' eye.