Should the 49ers Sign Davante Adams?
A new vastly intriguing name has been added to free agency
Former All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams has been released from the Jets. It was an expected move from the moment the 2024 season ended.
Adams will now get to choose his new team as a free agent for the first time in his career. He may follow Aaron Rodgers when he inevitably gets released.
However, Adams reportedly desires a return to the west coast. Call me crazy, but I'm pretty sure the 49ers are a team that resides on the west coast and have a need at wide receiver.
Deebo Samuel is gone and Brandon Aiyuk is working his way back from a torn ACL and MCL. The location and offensive fit with the 49ers could be enough enticement for Adams to sign.
Should the 49ers sign Adams?
Absolutely. He is the perfect type of receiver for Brock Purdy. Every quarterback has their ideal receiver. When Jimmy Garoppolo was the starter, it was short-route running underneath receivers who can do damage with the ball in their hands.
With Purdy, he thrives with intermediate (10-to-20 yards) throws, so he needs receivers that excel in separation. That is part of why Samuel didn't work out this past season and why Aiyuk thrived in 2023.
Purdy is best with receivers who are amazing route runners. Adams is that receiver for him. He is still a high-level receiver despite not being a top-five one anymore.
He would work so well with the 49ers and give them the leader they wanted Samuel to be last year. The holdup with signing him is the cost. Despite coming off a down season, he is still an impressive player.
The 49ers can offer him a fairly sweetened deal, but will surely be outbid by others in need of receivers who have ample salary cap space.
The Chargers are a team I foresee at the forefront of suitors for Adams. The Rams will surely be in on him as well with Cooper Kupp on the way out.
If anything, the 49ers should be in on Adams to increase his value when the Rams pursue him. That way it can be a moral victory for the 49ers if they miss out on him.
Adams makes a ton of sense for the 49ers, and they should display their interest in him, but I don't believe it will happen.
Besides, the 49ers probably feel content with their receivers as they are, especially with other pressing needs around the team.
