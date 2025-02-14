Should the 49ers Trade Brock Purdy to the Jaguars for Trevor Lawrence?
Something strange is happening in Jacksonville.
They just hired Liam Coen to be their new head coach, and now they reportedly are listening to trade offers for Lawrence, and the Steelers already have called to enquire about him according to Ryan Burr of the Big Ten Network.
This doesn't mean the Jaguars will trade Lawrence. In fact, they probably won't. But if they do, Fansided's John Buhler thinks they should trade him to the 49ers for Brock Purdy.
"This is not going to happen, but I low-key wish it would," writes Buhler. "Rather than paying $60 million in annual salary to Brock Purdy, why not trade for Lawrence to get the more talented player? While Purdy has gotten more out of his talent than Lawrence has up to this point, I would trust Kyle Shanahan to do unbelievable things with him in his offense. This is a man who once loved Five Guys around No. 3...
"To put in bluntly, the instant the San Francisco 49ers pay Purdy more than $40 million in annual salary, their Super Bowl window is slammed shut, painted over and may never open again. With Lawrence, I think he keeps the 49ers playoff viable for longer. He will be coached up with more talent and a far less punitive contract than what Purdy is slated to make. Lawrence would win a Super Bowl here.
"Logically, this is the place Lawrence needs to go if Jacksonville moves on from him, but it is a reach."
Lawrence is an interesting option partly because he would be affordable for the 49ers. The next three seasons, his cap numbers would be $9.5 million, $16.5 million and $27.5 million, and then he would have no more guaranteed money left on his deal.
Lawrence mostly has struggled so far in his career, but Purdy probably would have struggled on the Jaguars the past few seasons, too. If Purdy wants more money than Lawrence, the 49ers might just trade for Lawrence if he's available.
Be careful, Brock.