Should the NFL Incorporate a Second Bye Week as George Kittle Suggested?

A 17-game season wasn't popular among star players in the NFL.

One star who still isn't too keen on it is 49ers tight end George Kittle. Appearing on comedian Kevin Hart's show "Cold as Balls," Kittle expressed a desire to add a second bye week to the NFL season due to the additional game that was added last season from 16 to 17.

"There's a huge physical toll," said Kittle. "And like, 17 games is a lot. It's a lot of games, with one bye, whether it's Week 4 or the bye is Week 11. I'm advocating for two byes.

"But the physical, toll you feel it week in and week out."

Should the NFL incorporate a second bye week as Kittle suggested?

If they cared for the players, yea they should. The reality is that they don't really care for them. If they did, Thursday night football would not be a thing. It is all about the money to the NFL owners, which is why they added another game to the regular season and a third wild card team in the playoffs. As long as they can continue to draw eyeballs and generate revenue, then all is well for them.

A second bye week will never happen even with 17 games. However, where I see Kittle's suggestion coming to fruition is if and when the NFL adds ANOTHER game to the regular season to bring it to 18 games. That way the season can be evenly split and be looked at as two nine-game stretches. I said "when" the NFL does this because I firmly believe that in five years the league will look to increase it to that.

When that happens, that is where the players and the NFLPA have to draw the line. They have to make it clear that the only way it'll work for them is if they are given a second bye week. And I think the owners would be okay with that. Kittle's issue with a 17-game season is surely not a unique one. I am sure plenty of other players, if not the majority, feel that way.

Kudos to Kittle for shedding a light on this matter.