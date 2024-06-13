Sizing up the 2024 49ers Offense
The 49ers had the No. 1 offense according to PFF last season, what should be the standard this season? Should fans expect the same hard-hitting run game and thought-provoking pass game?
Quarterback
Brock Purdy is one of the most composed and thoughtful quarterbacks in the league today. Last season he had the 2nd best completion percentage amongst QBs who played at least 15 games. He is intelligent with the ball in his hands in the pass game and run game as he had the highest-graded run game amongst all QBs at 92. He has proven to be the guy in San Francisco and don’t forget the fact that he’s only 24. His game will only improve in time as proven by the awesome offseason he’s been having. He had all the tools, but at times lacked the confidence. That all went away in the offseason. Now he’s getting to be Aaron Rodgers-esque throwing no-look passes left and right. Don’t be surprised if Purdy wins MVP in the next few seasons.
Running Back
Christian McCaffrey. That’s all that needs to be said, I don’t care about the other backs. I don’t need to bring up stats or PFF rankings, you know who CMC is. As long as this team has CMC the run game will be dominant, and don’t forget about his swing routes that Purdy will find him in constantly.
Wide Receivers
The 49ers have one of the strongest wide receiver corps in the league. When you have Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk on the team, your receiver corps is strong assuming Aiyuk is on the team the whole season. Then you add Juanan Jennings and a new Ricky Pearsall, it only gets better. The only concern about this group is Brandon Aiyuk’s uncertain future. Will he be on the team the whole season? Only time will tell.
Offensive Line and Tight Ends
Other than Trent Williams and Jon Feliciano, this offensive line is bad. Spencer Burford and Colton McKivitz proved to be wildly average. That is the hole in this offense, the weak offensive line. The only thing that would be worse for this line would be Trent Williams going down. If he gets hurt, this offensive line would become one of the worst in the league, and in his age 35 season, the chances only rise.
Now to the positive of this section, how about them tight ends? George Kittle was the highest-ranked tight end in the league last season and it wasn’t close. He had an 87.7 offensive grade while second was over 5 points behind at 82.6, and was also the highest-graded run blocker. He is the definition of a modern tight end, able to block and catch the ball at the highest level. The Niners also added a massive addition in veteran Logan Thomas who was dominant in the pass-block game. When you think about how the league is going, smaller and quicker defensive players, being able to run a two-tight end set becomes dangerous. Especially since they are both quality blockers. This diversity in the tight end room adds so much more for teams to scheme and worry about.
Kyle Shanahan
With all of the slander that has come Shanahan’s way, it’s time for him to get some flowers. No one has changed the NFL offensive game more than Kyle Shanahan. He knows the meta of today's game and utilizes his wisdom to earn wins year after year. He has shown that he can adapt in the run game, going outside and through gaps, and the diversity of his pass game using screens and fakes often. His offense is constantly changing and nearly unstoppable.
Notice that nearly?
Now the slander begins. No one can deny his influence on changing the way NFL offenses are played but his inability to win the big one has to come up. Ultimately, the greats are recognized by their ring totals and Shanahan isn’t helping his case in that regard. This is the season that he can solidify himself as one of the greats, joining his buddy Sean McVay. If it doesn’t happen this season, I don’t think he’ll have a better chance.