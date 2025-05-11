All 49ers

Special Teams Coach Explains Why 49ers Drafted Junior Bergen

With their final pick in Round 7, the 49ers drafted a return specialist from Montana.

Grant Cohn

Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets special teams coordinator Brant Boyer on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets special teams coordinator Brant Boyer on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

With their final pick in Round 7, the 49ers drafted a return specialist from Montana.

His name is Junior Bergen and he was prolific in college as a wide receiver and as a returner. But he played at Montana, which isn't the biggest school. And he isn't the fastest player. And that's why he fell to the end of Round 7.

Bergen likely would have gone undrafted, but Montana's kicker is the son of 49ers special teams coach Brant Boyer, so Bergen was on their radar.

This week at rookie minicamp, Boyer explained why he believes in Bergen.

“You know, you're betting on the kid," Boyer said. "Obviously, my son plays at Montana. He was as productive as a returner as it gets out there. If you want to say he has the it factor, I think he does. He's one of the hardest workers on the team. He's a great kid. He's going to come in here and do everything he can to make this football team. Teams tried to kick away from him all the time and any opportunity that they gave him, he made the most of it.

"And that's what you're looking for. We're wanting to create competition at every level, at every position on this team. And that's special teams included. That's what you've seen with us picking up a kid like that. And he's a hell of a kid and I think he's going to come in here and he is going to work his tail off and hopefully it works out. Whoever makes the team, who doesn't, we're going to make a difference in the return game.”

What qualities or traits make a quality returner in Boyer's eyes?

"It's a very good question," Boyer said. "Number one, can you catch the ball and make great decisions? And I think that it starts there, right? Because the last thing you want to do is give up a possession. Because you give up a possession and that's winning and losing in this game. Some people have like a unique skill to set up blockers, and I always tell our return teams that the returner is the best blocker that you’ve got. Some people know how to set them up and everything like that.

"Listen, he’s got it, and he's got really good vision. He's got a really good run skill. But we've got a whole group of returners from Ricky Pearsall to Jacob Cowing to Trent Taylor to all those guys that are going to compete for that job. And it'll be interesting to see how it shakes out. I'm excited to see where it goes.”

It will be interesting to see if Boyer is right about the returner from Montana.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News