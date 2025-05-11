Special Teams Coach Explains Why 49ers Drafted Junior Bergen
With their final pick in Round 7, the 49ers drafted a return specialist from Montana.
His name is Junior Bergen and he was prolific in college as a wide receiver and as a returner. But he played at Montana, which isn't the biggest school. And he isn't the fastest player. And that's why he fell to the end of Round 7.
Bergen likely would have gone undrafted, but Montana's kicker is the son of 49ers special teams coach Brant Boyer, so Bergen was on their radar.
This week at rookie minicamp, Boyer explained why he believes in Bergen.
“You know, you're betting on the kid," Boyer said. "Obviously, my son plays at Montana. He was as productive as a returner as it gets out there. If you want to say he has the it factor, I think he does. He's one of the hardest workers on the team. He's a great kid. He's going to come in here and do everything he can to make this football team. Teams tried to kick away from him all the time and any opportunity that they gave him, he made the most of it.
"And that's what you're looking for. We're wanting to create competition at every level, at every position on this team. And that's special teams included. That's what you've seen with us picking up a kid like that. And he's a hell of a kid and I think he's going to come in here and he is going to work his tail off and hopefully it works out. Whoever makes the team, who doesn't, we're going to make a difference in the return game.”
What qualities or traits make a quality returner in Boyer's eyes?
"It's a very good question," Boyer said. "Number one, can you catch the ball and make great decisions? And I think that it starts there, right? Because the last thing you want to do is give up a possession. Because you give up a possession and that's winning and losing in this game. Some people have like a unique skill to set up blockers, and I always tell our return teams that the returner is the best blocker that you’ve got. Some people know how to set them up and everything like that.
"Listen, he’s got it, and he's got really good vision. He's got a really good run skill. But we've got a whole group of returners from Ricky Pearsall to Jacob Cowing to Trent Taylor to all those guys that are going to compete for that job. And it'll be interesting to see how it shakes out. I'm excited to see where it goes.”
It will be interesting to see if Boyer is right about the returner from Montana.