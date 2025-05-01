All 49ers

Why the 49ers Drafted Montana WR Junior Bergen

Montana wide receiver Junior Bergen was drafted by the 49ers for one reason and one reason only.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; The San Francisco 49ers logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
You can never have enough wide receivers.

At least, that is how the San Francisco 49ers made it seem when they selected two wide receivers in the NFL draft. First, it was Ole Miss receiver Jordan Watkins in the fourth round.

Taking him is fine and all. The 49ers envision him as a vertical threat. However, their second and last receiver taken was Montana's Junior Bergen in the seventh round at No. 252 overall.

It's tough to get thrilled about a receiver taken in the seventh round, especially one that was close to the end of the draft. He has practice-squad player written all over him.

However, the 49ers didn't draft Bergen to help them on offense. The 49ers drafted Bergen for one reason and one reason only, and that is to compete to be their special-teams kick returner.

“They kept talking about [special teams coordinator] Brant [Boyer] and [assistant special teams coach] Colt Anderson kept talking about this kid from Montana and really selling him to us," said John Lynch. "And they did a really good job. And ultimately at the end it's like, are we going to have a chance at free agency if we don't draft them? Is someone else going to draft them right at the end?

"And so ultimately, I do think and believe that there's added value in returners with the adjustment to the kickoff and the touchbacks coming all the way out to the 35. Probably people are going to be less inclined to just kick it through the endzone, more return opportunities. So, to have a dynamic returner is probably a good thing. And he'll go in there and compete and he's done it really well at the smaller college level. And now he's going to get an opportunity to do it with us.”

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing has officially been put on notice. He held down the special-teams returner role last season and did a fine job there.

Adding Bergen, however, means he will need to prove why he should remain there. Or, maybe the 49ers envision Cowing taking on a larger role on offense and won't be needed as much as a returner.

It could be both, and I tend to lean that way. Cowing cannot fall asleep when training camp begins. He will have Bergen to compete with as a returner and Watkins on offense.

This will be one of the more highly anticipated training camp position battles.

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

