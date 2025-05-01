Why the 49ers Drafted Montana WR Junior Bergen
You can never have enough wide receivers.
At least, that is how the San Francisco 49ers made it seem when they selected two wide receivers in the NFL draft. First, it was Ole Miss receiver Jordan Watkins in the fourth round.
Taking him is fine and all. The 49ers envision him as a vertical threat. However, their second and last receiver taken was Montana's Junior Bergen in the seventh round at No. 252 overall.
It's tough to get thrilled about a receiver taken in the seventh round, especially one that was close to the end of the draft. He has practice-squad player written all over him.
However, the 49ers didn't draft Bergen to help them on offense. The 49ers drafted Bergen for one reason and one reason only, and that is to compete to be their special-teams kick returner.
“They kept talking about [special teams coordinator] Brant [Boyer] and [assistant special teams coach] Colt Anderson kept talking about this kid from Montana and really selling him to us," said John Lynch. "And they did a really good job. And ultimately at the end it's like, are we going to have a chance at free agency if we don't draft them? Is someone else going to draft them right at the end?
"And so ultimately, I do think and believe that there's added value in returners with the adjustment to the kickoff and the touchbacks coming all the way out to the 35. Probably people are going to be less inclined to just kick it through the endzone, more return opportunities. So, to have a dynamic returner is probably a good thing. And he'll go in there and compete and he's done it really well at the smaller college level. And now he's going to get an opportunity to do it with us.”
Wide receiver Jacob Cowing has officially been put on notice. He held down the special-teams returner role last season and did a fine job there.
Adding Bergen, however, means he will need to prove why he should remain there. Or, maybe the 49ers envision Cowing taking on a larger role on offense and won't be needed as much as a returner.
It could be both, and I tend to lean that way. Cowing cannot fall asleep when training camp begins. He will have Bergen to compete with as a returner and Watkins on offense.
This will be one of the more highly anticipated training camp position battles.