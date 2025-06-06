Sports Illustrated Ranks 49ers' Defensive Triplets 4th-Best in NFL
The depth of the 49ers' roster is in flux, but their core is strong.
The 49ers let go of nine starters this offseason primarily so they could invest more heavily in cornerstone players such as Deommodore Lenoir, George Kittle, Fred Warner and Brock Purdy. The 49ers believe a strong group of veterans along with a good coaching staff can bring the new players up to speed quickly.
In the meantime, the 49ers have the fourth-best defensive triplets in the NFL according to Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano, who defines "defensive triplets" as a group that includes a defensive lineman, a linebacker and a defensive back.
"The 49ers lost plenty of defensive talent, but the production shouldn’t drastically fall off with Bosa and Warner still on the roster," writes Manzano. "Lenoir isn’t a household name like his two star teammates, but the 49ers think highly of him after letting many starters go and opting to keep him with a five-year, $92 million contract extension."
Lenoir is flying under the radar because this is his first year as a true No. 1 cornerback. In the past, Charvarius Ward was the No. 1 corner and Lenoir was his sidekick. Now, Ward is on the Indianapolis Colts and Lenoir is just entering his prime -- he'll turn 26 in October.
Meanwhile, Bosa and Warner are in the middle of their primes and are two of the best players at their respective positions. Warner in particular seems like a future Hall of Famer.
Don't be surprised if the 49ers defense is greatly improved this year.