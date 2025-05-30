All 49ers

Sports Illustrated Ranks 49ers QB Mac Jones 6th Among Backup QBs

After watching 49ers quarterback Mac Jones in OTAs on Thursday, it's clear that he has a strong, accurate arm.

Grant Cohn

Dec 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Two years ago, the 49ers had two starting quarterbacks -- Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold.

Last year, Darnold left and the 49ers replaced him with two of the worst backup quarterbacks in the league -- Brandon Allen and Joshua Dobbs. Now they're gone, and in their place is former first-round pick Mac Jones.

Jones was a Pro Bowler as a rookie for the New England Patriots, a team that was on a steep decline. He hasn't played on a good team yet in his career. Now he gets to back up Purdy who has gotten injured four times since he became the 49ers' starting quarterback in December of 2022.

Like Darnold, Jones might be a starting quarterback moonlighting temporarily as a backup. That's why Sports Illustrated ranks Jones as the sixth-best backup quarterback in the NFL.

"Jones will finally get to learn from Kyle Shanahan after various reports stated that he was Shanahan’s first choice in the lead-up to the 2021 NFL draft before the team ultimately selected Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick," writes Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano. "After mixed results with the Patriots and Jaguars, Jones will back up Brock Purdy, who just received a hefty pay raise with his five-year, $265 million contract extension. Jones sometimes gets a little reckless, but he has a knack for pushing the ball downfield."

After watching Jones in OTAs on Thursday, it's clear that he has a strong, accurate arm. He may not have Purdy's pocket presence, but he can see the field and make every throw. It will be interesting to see what he can do if he has to play for a week or two.

Published
Grant Cohn
