Still No Firm Timeline for 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw's Return
The 49ers need reinforcements.
They're 4-4 and clearly not as good as they were last season, so they could use a few injured players to return after the bye week and breathe new life into an old team. Christian McCaffrey could return from bilateral Achilles tendonitis for the 49ers' Week 10 road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if he feels no soreness. It's unclear when Dre Greenlaw will return from an Achilles tear.
“We talk about a lot of stuff and he is working through it, but I hate to give a rough timeline for you guys because we're not exactly sure of it," Kyle Shanahan said Monday on a conference call. "I think once we get back from this Bye week, I think he's going to be about week-to-week deciding whether we should get him back into the practice deal or not. But, we'll see how this next week goes. We'll see when we get back from the Bye week. I think once it gets past the Bye week then we'll be looking each week on whether we should bring him back or not because it is getting closer.”
Greenlaw ruptured his Achilles during the 49ers' Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs on Feb. 11, which means there's no guarantee he'll play this season. Achilles' tears can take up to 12 months to fully heal. If he were to miss all 17 regular season games and return for the playoffs, that would be impressive.
Don't expect to see Greenlaw on the field any time soon.