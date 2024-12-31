The 49ers Activate Center Drake Nugent from the Practice Squad
SANTA CLARA -- This move is extremely intriguing.
The 49ers just activated undrafted free agent rookie center Drake Nugent from the practice squad for their Monday night game against the Detroit Lions. And Nugent officially is active and suiting up, which means he will make his career debut tonight.
Nugent played college football at Stanford and Michigan and was one of the 49ers' top undrafted free agents this year. Now that they're officially eliminated from the playoffs, they surely want to sit veterans and play younger players so the front office knows what it has heading into the offseason.
The 49ers starting center, Jake Brendel, is arguably the worst starter on the team, and he's 32. The 49ers need to release him this offseason and get younger and more talented at his position. So it would be smart to give Nugent some playing time in the final two games. Who knows, maybe he is the 49ers' starting center of the future? It would be good to know exactly what he can do in a live NFL game before spending big money or big draft capital on someone else.
The 49ers almost certainly will make major changes this offseason to their offensive line because it's the worst position group on the team. If they're serious about making Brock Purdy their franchise quarterback, then they must invest in pass protection in particular and Brendel is one of the worst pass protectors on the team.
Time to see what Nugent can do.