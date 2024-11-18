The 49ers are 1.5-Point Underdogs Against the Packers
The oddsmakers are starting to lose confidence in the 49ers.
For the first time since last year, the 49ers are underdogs for their upcoming game. The Packers are favored to beat them by 1.5 points. Which means the 49ers might be favored to win if the game were played on a neutral field, but it will be played in Green Bay.
Why are the oddsmakers losing confidence in the 49ers?
They're 5-5. They haven't beaten a team with a winning record. They're 1-3 in their division. They're blown fourth-quarter leads to all three of their divisional opponents. Nick Bosa has two oblique injuries and might not play this week. Christian McCaffrey hasn't regained his burst or his feel for finding holes. Brock Purdy is having a down season statistically. Teams seem to have caught on to Kyle Shanahan's offensive system. The defense has given up four game-winning drives this season. And the special teams unit is the worst in the league.
The 49ers have done nothing this season to give people confidence that they can go on a run as they have in the past. The reason oddsmakers and analysts have been optimistic about the 49ers for so long is because of how consistent they had been the past few seasons.
But now the 49ers are older and don't seem to have the same gear they once had. Simply scoring touchdowns has been difficult for a team that scored them in its sleep last season.
Maybe being underdogs is the wakeup call the 49ers need.