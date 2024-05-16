The 49ers are 2.5-Point Favorites to Beat the Packers in Week 12
The Packers were one of the hottest teams in the NFL when the 49ers eliminated them from the playoffs last season.
The Packers had won 7 of its previous 9 games. Then they traveled to Santa Clara to play in the rain against the 49ers, who had an extra week to prepare and lost by just 3 points. And Green Bay led for most of the game. They probably would have won if their quarterback, Jordan Love, hadn't melted down in the fourth quarter.
Now the 49ers and Packers will have a rematch in Green Bay during Week 12, and the 49ers currently are 2.5-point favorites. Which is a bit surprising, considering homefield advantage is worth three points and the Packers lost by just three in Santa Clara.
Now the Packers are better. They're one of the youngest teams in the NFL, so their core players all should be improved. Plus they signed running back Josh Jacobs this offseason, who's a significant upgrade over their previous running back, Aaron Jones.
Finally, this game should be extremely cold. It might even rain or snow. And precipitation doesn't favor the 49ers, because Brock Purdy struggles to throw a wet football. We saw that multiple times last season. And head coach Kyle Shanahan refuses to let his players practice with a wet football during the week before a rainy game. So Purdy has to pray the sky is clear for this game.
This will be the Packers' Super Bowl. They'll want to make a big statement by beating the 49ers. I wouldn't pick the 49ers to win this one.