The 49ers are Projected to Give Brock Purdy $48.5 Million Per Season
Brock Purdy will receive a gigantic payday this offseason. But just how big will it be?
Some people project the 49ers to give Purdy more than $60 million per season and make him the highest-paid player in the NFL. Others such as Spotrac analyst Michael Ginnitti expect the 49ers to give Purdy much less -- four-year, $194 million with $100 million guaranteed to be exact.
"Purdy’s 2025 salary will escalate from $1M up to around $5M thanks to a Proven Performance Bonus (figure to be determined once the 2025 league salary cap is set)," writes Ginnitti. "It’s a small consolation prize for a player who has been providing his team with as much financial value as possible for the better part of 3 seasons. Has Purdy done enough to demand a near top-of-the-market contract? Does his value outside of the 49ers create leverage? Will the Niners play hardball here? Common sense says the two sides move quickly on this deal, coming in at a healthy, but not crushing, bottom line number. Let’s keep this simple and cap-adjust the Daniel Jones contract from 2023. Prediction: 4 years, $194M, $100M guaranteed."
Ginnitti makes good points, but I doubt Purdy will accept the Daniel Jones deal. Purdy's resume is much better than Jones' ever was because Purdy has won an NFC Championship. Plus, Jones was a top-10 pick, so he made good money on his rookie deal. Purdy was the last pick, which means the 49ers have paid him less than $3 million since they drafted him. He likely feels they owe him money for past performance.
In addition, the 49ers have shown that they will up their offer in August or September if players are patient.
Purdy has every reason to take his time.