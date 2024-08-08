The 49ers are Thin at Running Back as the Preseason Approaches
The preseason hasn't even started yet, and three of the four running backs who are supposed to make the 49ers' 53-man roster are injured already.
Christian McCaffrey has a calf strain and is expected to miss the entire preseason. Elijah Mitchell has a hamstring strain and is week to week. And rookie Isaac Guerendo has a hamstring strain as well and it's unclear when or if he'll return this season. That leaves Jordan Mason and a group of running backs who aren't expected to make the 53-man roster.
That's why the 49ers signed veteran running back Matt Breida this week. They need bodies at running back and Breida played for the 49ers from 2017 to 2019, which means he knows their system. So he can get on the field and play right away, which is exactly what the 49ers need. And if he plays well, he just might make the team as the speed back instead of Guerendo.
In addition, while those three running backs miss time, undrafted rookie free agent Cody Schrader will get more opportunities to prove himself and make the roster. And through two weeks of training camp, Schrader has been the best rookie on the field and one of the most consistent players on the team. He always seems to find a hole, and he never misses a practice. He's an iron man. So if he runs well in the preseason, he also could have a legitimate chance to make the team. Because legendary running backs coach Bobby Turner hand-picked him.
It will be interesting to see which running backs the 49ers ultimately keep. I'm going out on a limb and predicting McCaffrey will be one of them.