The 49ers Claim Cornerback Tre Avery off Waivers

Grant Cohn

Tennessee Titans cornerback Tre Avery (23) huddles with teammates before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.
This is not a big move.

The 49ers just announced that they've claimed former Tennessee Titans cornerback Tre Avery off waivers. And they claimed him most likely because Charvarius Ward could miss the rest of the season due to the birth of his son and the 49ers need another cornerback to fill out the roster. Ward will be a free agent when the season ends and most likely has played his final game with the 49ers.

Avery obviously didn't get to practice with the 49ers this week -- he was on the Titans practice squad until they waived him on Saturday. Which means Avery almost certainly will not play in the 49ers' Monday night game against the Detroit Lions. And then he'll be a free agent when the season ends in a week.

The 49ers clearly want to get a look at Avery before he hits free agency. They can play him in their season finale against the Arizona Cardinals and see how he fits in their defense. He can take the place of veteran Isaac Yiadom who will be a free agent in a week as well. The 49ers need to start playing younger players, anyway.

Avery was an undrafted free agent in 2022. He spent the first two seasons on the Titans where he played more than 30 percent of their defensive snaps. But this season, Tennessee waived him, re-signed him to their practice squad, elevated him to their 53-man roster and then waived him again. That's how the 49ers got him.

Let's see if he makes an impact.

