The 49ers Climb to No. 13 in NFL.com's Week 10 Power Rankings
The experts are becoming cautiously optimistic about the 49ers.
They didn't even play this week and yet they climbed one spot to no. 13 in NFL.com's Week 10 power rankings.
"We’re into November, which is traditionally when Kyle Shanahan’s teams make their move," writes NFL.com's Eric Edholm. "True, past 49ers clubs have been a little more successful on the whole than this one, which started 3-4, but the expected return of Christian McCaffrey lifts their profile, even with the resurgent Rams and Cardinals giving the Niners some serious competition in the NFC West. They can do what they normally do this time of year with incremental improvements on special teams and defense, along with the expected bump with CMC back in the offensive backfield. This stretch run also will loom large for Brock Purdy, who has been hot and cold in the first half of the season. It says here that Purdy will finish strong in the back stretch, and that will be partly contractually motivated, as he will be eligible to sign a potentially massive deal this offseason. I think his play will warrant one in a few months."
Edholm's analysis is always terrific and his optimism in this case is warranted. But his prediction that Purdy will raise his game to earn a massive contract extension is interesting because you could argue his struggles this season have been "contractually motivated." He's holding the ball longer than ever this season. And when he waits longer than 2.5 seconds to release the ball, he has thrown 6 of his 7 interceptions.
Purdy needs to dink and dunk down the stretch for the 49ers to make their customary second-half run.