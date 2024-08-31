The 49ers Cost Themselves By Delaying Negotiations with Brandon Aiyuk
Technically, the 49ers could have extended Brandon Aiyuk's contract last year and saved tens of millions of dollars. But that's not how they do business.
The 49ers like to take their time and drag out negotiations. Why? I have no idea. Someone in the organization must think this strategy is beneficial and saves the team money. But it actually cost the team money this offseason when it came to dealing with Aiyuk.
According to reports, Aiyuk and the 49ers were close to agreeing to an extension early in the offseason that was worth roughly $26 million per season. Then the Detroit Lions gave All Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown an extension worth $30 million per season. So Aiyuk, who also was an All Pro in 2023, upped his asking price to $30 million per season. Fair is fair.
The 49ers could have signed Aiyuk in April if they had given him the same deal the Lions gave St. Brown. But the 49ers refused to increase their offer until mid-August when Aiyuk already had missed OTAs, minicamp and most of training camp. And then on Aug. 12, the 49ers finally caved and offered Aiyuk $30 million per season. And he eventually signed the deal.
Waiting only cost the 49ers money. Aiyuk ended up with a $23 million signing bonus and $22 million in guaranteed salary, while St. Brown got a $17 million signing bonus and $18.1 million in guaranteed salary. And St. Brown participated in the Lions' full offseason training program, while Aiyuk still hasn't practiced this offseason.
If Aiyuk has a slow start to the season because he's not in football shape, the 49ers will have only themselves to blame. They need to stop slow-playing these negotiations.