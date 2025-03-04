The 49ers Could Draft Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan if He Drops to 11
In Dane Brugler's latest mock draft, he projects the 49ers to draft George defensive end Mykel Williams with the 11th pick.
And with the 12th pick, the Cowboys take Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
Williams would be a terrific selection for the 49ers, but if McMillan is available, I doubt Kyle Shanahan would be able to pass on him, particularly if he trades Brandon Aiyuk in the next few weeks.
The 49ers just traded Deebo Samuel so they wouldn't have to pay him more than $15 million in cash when his roster bonus kicks in on March 22. Aiyuk has a $22.855 million option due on April 1, which means the 49ers could trade him soon too if they can find a trade partner. Teams reportedly have been poking around about him.
Last year's first-round pick, Ricky Pearsall will replace Samuel as the starting Z receiver who can also play in the slot. But the 49ers don't have a true replacement for Aiyuk, who's the X receiver. Jauan Jennings filled in last season and played well, but he's too slow to play X. Ideally, he should be in the slot.
Which brings us back to McMillan. He has the size, the speed, the strength, the route-running and the ball skills to be an outstanding X receiver from Day 1 in the NFL. He looks like he could be even better than Aiyuk was before he injured his knee.
I'm sure the 49ers want to address the trenches with their first-round pick this year. But if they trade both of their starting wide receivers and McMillan falls in their lap, they probably won't be able to resist taking him.