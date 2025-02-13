The 49ers Could Draft Missouri WR Luther Burden in Round 1
The 49ers need a new No. 1 wide receiver.
Deebo Samuel used to be their No. 1 receiver but he's old now recently requested a trade. Brandon Aiyuk was supposed to be their No. 1 receiver of the future but he tore his ACL and MCL last season and might never regain the explosion and route-running precision that made him special.
After them, the 49ers have Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall, two good complementary receivers. Neither one is a go-to guy.
Which brings us to Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III. He is the highest-graded wide receiver in the draft according to NFL.com, and Pro Football Focus compares him to Deebo Samuel. A young Deebo.
"Burden is one of the best yards-after-catch receivers in this class – and he would still be even if you included some studs in previous draft cycle," writes PFF analyst Trevor Sikkema. "He reminds me of Deebo Samuel in how the objective should just be to get the ball in his hands and watch him make magic happen. Burden has recorded over 1,100 yards after the catch over the last two years."
YAC has been the defining feature of the 49ers passing game until this past season when Samuel fell off. It's fair to assume head coach Kyle Shanahan will look to add a YAC merchant this offseason. Of course, the 49ers desperately need to revamp their trenches, but this is Shanahan we're talking about. He invests in players who score touchdowns first and foremost.