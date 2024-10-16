The 49ers Have Been Performing Amazingly... According to the Stats
The 49ers began the 2024 season with an unexpected start. After six games, they are 3-3 and have lost games to two division rivals. But even in their tough losses, the Niners have still been performing as a top-five team according to PFF. They've been performing better than all but 2 teams.
According to PFF, the 49ers are ranked as the 3rd best overall team with a grade of 89.6. The only teams ahead of them are the Detroit Lions at 90.6 and the Baltimore Ravens at 90.0. This puts them ahead of the only remaining undefeated teams in the Chiefs and Vikings, and ahead of strong contenders such as the Texans and Buccaneers. So how does PFF break down overall grades?
PFF has premium grades for each team in 13 different categories, ranging from pass blocking to pass coverage and plenty more. Currently, the 49ers are in the top half of the league in 10 of those categories. Out of those 10, they're top 5 in six. This isn't shocking, the Niners have shown strength in plenty of aspects of the game. Receiving, offense, defense, and run blocking are just a few of them. The part I'm interested in is 2 out of 3 categories they aren't good in. Tackling and run defense.
These issues have been plaguing the 49ers this season, and it all stems from one issue. Strengthening the run defense. It seems obvious but the 49ers haven't been defending the run to their standards. If we go back to October 17th, 2023, the 49ers had allowed 80.2 Rushing Yards per game. As of October 17th, 2024, the 49ers have allowed 101 Rushing Yards per game. This dramatic falloff is the only real issue with this defense, according to the stats.
While the stats will tell you that, reality tells us differently. The 49ers are 3-3, and even though stats may say they are great, my eyes aren't reading the same. The offense is performing but is making costly mistakes in clutch moments. The defense has looked strong in certain scenarios, but bad playcalling and injuries have made them look nothing like the old Niners.
Top talent is loaded everywhere on this team in nearly every position, but some costly mistakes have hurt them. The talent is seemingly starting to take over and mistakes are being limited. They looked good against the Seahawks, but if one or two things don't go their way, the Niners could be 2-4. Instead, they look like they got some of their swagger back. Hopefully, it can last the rest of the season and into the playoffs.