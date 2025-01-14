The 49ers Interview Chris Banjo to be their Special Teams Coordinator
The 49ers just completed their second interview for their vacant special teams coordinator position.
Denver Broncos assistant special teams coach and former NFL safety Chris Banjo wrapped up his interview with the 49ers on Monday. In addition to Banjo, Detroit Lions assistant special teams coordinator Jett Modkins interviewed with the 49ers last week. The 49ers are being thorough.
Banjo just completed his second season as an NFL assistant coach -- he was an NFL safety and special teams player from 2013 to 2022. And he got hired as an assistant coach by Sean Payton who has the highest standards, so it makes sense that the 49ers would be interested.
In addition, Banjo played for the Arizona Cardinals from 2019 to 2022, so the 49ers faced him two times a season for four years. They should know him well.
Hiring someone young and energetic seems like a good idea considering the 49ers coaching staff lacked life this past season. Simply moving failed defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen over to special teams coordinator wouldn't be an inpsiring move. And that's what Kyle Shanahan says he hopes to do if Sorensen accepts the demotion.
Hopefully for the 49ers, Sorensen refuses to coach special teams and they hire either Banjo or Modkins. Because Sorensen needs to leave and start over elsewhere. Keeping him around would be a bad look. It would seem as though Shanahan was giving special treatment to a friend after banishing Steve Wilks the year before.