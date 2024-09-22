All 49ers

One Concern With 49ers S Talanoa Hufanga Returning

The 49ers are going to have Talanoa Hufanga make his debut against the Rams. As exciting as it is, there is one concern with him returning.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 23, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
He's back.

Former All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga is back in action for the San Francisco 49ers when they face the Los Angeles Rams. It is the first game he'll play since tearing his ACL last year on Nov. 19 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Getting a player of his caliber back is exciting, especially since it will mean fewer snaps for George Odum. It is unlikely he will get his usual workload before his injury immediately, but it is still fantastic to have him back. His impact and presence as a leader is just as valuable to the 49ers

However, there is one concern with Hufanga's return. The concern may be initially thought to be his surgically repaired knee, but it is with his non-repaired one. The psychology of Hufanga is what needs to be fully fit, if not more fit than his repaired knee.

Hufanga has spent the last 10 months relearning how to use his injured leg. That means he's been favoring his healthy leg the entire time. The concern is that he will injure his non-repaired leg, but that is only if he doesn't have his psychology locked down.

That is where the true concern lies with Hufanga and any player recovering from these injuries. It's about having the confidence and trust to use both legs identically. If he's still skewed towards his non-repaired one, he will risk injuring it.

This is where placing Hufanga on a snap count is crucial. Limit the chances he has to injure his healthiest leg and let him get a feel for it. He knows his body best. If he is constantly jumping off the healthy leg or using it to cut and drive towards players, then it will become overworked.

He needs to have the trust in his surgically repaired one. You would like to think that he is fine in that aspect, but it can be a whole different experience once he is playing in an actual game as opposed to practice. Fingers crossed that Hufanga emerges unscathed and that he is fully fit in every facet.

