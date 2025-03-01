The 49ers Met with Ohio State OT Josh Simmons at the NFL Combine
The 49ers are taking a close look at the offensive tackles in the upcoming NFL Draft.
This week at the NFL Scouting Combine, they had a formal meeting with Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons, who was considered the top left tackle in this draft class before he tore his patellar tendon last season. He still is in the process of recovering.
The 49ers could have met with Simmons for a couple reasons. It's possible they love his tape and sincerely want to draft him. It's also possible that they want to know more about his patellar tendon injury because it's extremely serious.
49ers defensive end Drake Jackson tore his patellar tendon in 2023 and hasn't played since, and former 49ers center Weston Richburg tore his patellar tendon in 2019 and never played another down. So the 49ers most likely will be hesitant to invest in another player coming off this brutal knee injury.
The 49ers haven't drafted an offensive tackle since 2021. This year, backup tackle Jaylon Moore will be a free agent. And next year, starting right tackle Colton McKivitz will hit the market as well. So the 49ers need to draft an offensive tackle at some point this year. They might even need two. Expect them to meet with lots of offensive tackles this week.
If the 49ers want to take a big risk on a player who could have giant potential, they could take Simmons with the 11th pick. I just don't think they will.