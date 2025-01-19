All 49ers

The 49ers Miss Out on Defensive Coordinator Jeff Ulbrich

The 49ers just missed out on a quality defensive coordinator candidate.

New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich looks on before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich looks on before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jeff Ulbrich has agreed to become the Atlanta Falcons' next defensive coordinator according to The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Ulbrich was thought to be one of the 49ers' fallback plans if they don't land Robert Saleh who currently is waiting to see if he can become a head coach with the Raiders or the Jaguars or the Cowboys.

While the 49ers wait for Saleh, good defensive coordinators will get hired around the league. Ulbrich is just the first one. Dennis Allen is expected to replace Aaron Glenn in Detroit if he becomes a head coach, which is likely.

Which leaves the 49ers with Saleh, who's outstanding. But if they don't get him, they could be forced to promote Brandon Staley to defensive coordinator, and that would be a nightmare. Staley's defenses were terrible when he was the head coach of the Chargers. Plus, he was on the staff this season with Nick Sorensen who just got fired. If Staley couldn't help Sorensen turn around the defense, why would Staley be able to lead it himself?

Realistically, the best option if they can't land Saleh is Steve Wilks, who's a good coach. But the 49ers burned their bridge with him by scapegoating him for their latest Super Bowl loss. They can't undo that, which is too bad, because he's better than anyone the 49ers can hire other than Saleh.

Let's see if the 49ers know what they're doing.

