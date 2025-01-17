The 49ers Must Make Defensive Line their Top Priority in this Draft
In the past two years, the 49ers have drafted just one defensive lineman -- Robert Beal Jr., arguably the worst player on their 53-man roster. He has one career sack.
Compare the 49ers to the Rams. In the past two years, they've drafted Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner and Byron Young. Those are their four starting defensive linemen, and this season they combined to record 28.5 sacks.
Just last week, the Rams sacked Sam Darnold a whopping nine times in a 27-9 playoff win over the Vikings. Meanwhile, the 49ers watched from home in part because their defensive line is subpar. It's just Nick Bosa and a bunch of veteran journeymen and young players who make no impact. And that's because the 49ers haven't drafted good defensive linemen other than Bosa since John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan joined the franchise in 2017.
Here is the full list of defensive linemen they've drafted:
Robert Beal
Drake Jackson
Kalia Davis
Javon Kinlaw
Nick Bosa
Kentavius Street
Jullian Taylor
Solomon Thomas
D.J. Jones
Pita Taumoepenu
That's horrendous. Even Trent Baalke was better at drafting defensive linemen. Remember, he drafted DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead and Aldon Smith.
This year, the 49ers have the 11th pick in the NFL Draft -- that's prime position to take a defensive tackle or a defensive end who will be on the team for 10 years and go to multiple Pro Bowls. Both Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams and Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker. The 49ers could take one of those two prospects or someone else they prefer on the defensive line. But they can't afford to pass on this position again.
They need lots of young, talented pass rushers who are cost-effective.