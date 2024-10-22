The 49ers Open as 4.5-Point Favorites Over the Dallas Cowboys
The 49ers have been favored in every game this season, and yet their record is 3-4.
This week, they're favored to beat the Dallas Cowboys by 4.5 points according to DraftKings. On the surface, this seems like a reasonable point spread considering the Cowboys are 3-3 and coming off a humiliating 47-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Cowboys are not a good team.
But neither are the 49ers. They haven't beaten anyone good this season and they're incredibly injured. Brandon Aiyuk is out for the season with a torn ACL and MCL, Deebo Samuel is out indefinitely with pneumonia, Jauan Jennings could miss the Cowboys game with a hip injury and Christian McCaffrey is still out with bilateral Achilles tendonitis. The 49ers hope he can return after their Week 9 bye.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys are coming off a bye, which means they're twice as rested as the 49ers. Plus the Cowboys somehow are undefeated on the road while they're winless at home. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a home passer rating of 74.2 and a road passer rating of 99.1. It's almost as if he feels more pressure to perform in Dallas after signing a contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player in the league.
But Prescott is a good quarterback, and he has CeeDee Lamb who's a good wide receiver. Meanwhile, it's unclear whom Brock Purdy will throw to on Sunday night.
I'm not saying the 49ers will lose this game, but I wouldn't pick them to cover the spread.