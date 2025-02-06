All 49ers

The 49ers Pick Georgia Safety Malaki Starks in New Mock Draft

The 49ers certainly need help in the secondary, particularly at safety if Talanoa Hufanga leaves in free agency.

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) practices before the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Not so long ago, the 49ers had the best roster in football. Now, they have needs everywhere.

In no particular order, they need a center, a guard, a tackle, a tight end, a wide receiver, a running back, two quarterbacks, three defensive linemen, at least one linebacker, a cornerback and a safety. Depth is a major issue across the board for the 49ers.

So they really can't go wrong with taking the best player available with the 11th pick. And Pro Football Network expects the best player available to be Georgia safety Malaki Starks.

"The Niners’ defense needs help in the secondary," writes PFN analyst Marco Enriquez."They can add one of the most versatile defensive backs in the class in Malaki Starks with their first pick in the draft. Starks boasts impressive quickness and ball-hawking skills, as well as the frame and physicality to be an impact player in every phase of the game. His football IQ is also frequently on display when diagnosing play concepts."

Enriquez is right -- the 49ers certainly need help in the secondary, particularly at safety if Talanoa Hufanga leaves in free agency.

But the 49ers also need help in the front seven, considering Javon Hargrave is getting released and Dre Greenlaw might sign a multi-year contract with another team next month.

I'm guessing the 49ers will sign a safety in free agency -- either Hufanga or someone such as Chiefs safety Justin Reid. Then in the draft, I'm guessing the 49ers will spend one, possibly two of their first few picks on their front seven considering they can't even stop the run anymore.

