The 49ers Promote Tight End Brayden Willis to the Active Roster
This is intriguing.
The 49ers called up tight end Brayden Willis from the practice squad to the active roster on Wednesday. The 49ers now have four tight ends on their active roster. Why so many?
It's possible the 49ers are concerned about George Kittle on a short week. He's currently is playing through a broken rib which caused him to drop at least one pass this past Sunday against the Cardinals. He also got tossed onto his back trying to block when Jordan Mason fumbled and the Cardinals recovered.
It's also possible the 49ers intend to run the ball much more in this game than they did against the Cardinals. In that game, Kyle Shanahan called just 22 handoffs as opposed to 41 drop backs. After the game, multiple players including Brock Purdy and Nick Bosa said the team needs to get back to playing complementary football, which means running the football. And on a short week, running the football is a smart strategy.
The 49ers don't have time to install a complex, intricate game plan. So expect them to hand off repeatedly to Jordan Mason, who carried the ball just 14 times on Sunday. Which means head coach Kyle Shanahan won't have time to overthink things, and that could be exactly what the 49ers need. Shanahan has not coached well the first five games of the season and his team has lost its identity.
Perhaps they find it tonight in Seattle with a dominant rushing performance.