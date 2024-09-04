The 49ers Redo Deebo Samuel's Contract to Create $16 Million in Cap Space
The 49ers keep spending money just to keep their expensive team together.
In their latest move, they restructured Deebo Samuel's contract to create more than $16 million in salary cap space which they can roll over to next season when they'll most likely make Brock Purdy one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.
To create all this cap space, the 49ers converted Samuel's $21 million base salary into a signing bonus. In addition, they recently gave Trent Williams a signing bonus worth nearly $26 million, and they gave Brandon Aiyuk a signing bonus worth $23 million. Which means in the past week, the 49ers have cut $70 million worth of checks. That's a ton of dough even for an NFL owner.
And that's what you call going all in. The 49ers are entering Year 8 of the Kyle Shanahan-John Lynch Regime, and they still haven't won the Super Bowl despite spending a ton of money on their roster. Now the 49ers are giving Lynch and Shanahan one more opportunity to make a Super Bowl run with essentially the same team they've had the past few seasons. If the 49ers win the Super Bowl, all the money they spent will be well worth it.
But if they fall short yet again, eventually they will have to gut their roster and rebuild it. And Lynch and Shanahan will be held responsible. And if they don't have Super Bowl rings by then, they just might not keep their jobs.
So much is at stake for the 49ers this season.