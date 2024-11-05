The 49ers Send a 2026 7th Round Pick to Houston for DT Khalil Davis
The 49ers didn't make a big move at the trade deadline, but they did trade for a defensive tackle you probably haven't heard of.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 49ers traded a seventh-round pick in 2026 to the Houston Texans in exchange for veteran defensive tackle Khalil Davis, not to be confused with defensive tackle Kalia Davis who already plays for the 49ers.
Khalil Davis originally was a sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2020. In 2023, he spent time on the Birmingham Stallions before signing with the Texans. He has appeared in 27 NFL games in his career and has three sacks including one this season.
The 49ers definitely needed an additional defensive tackle and Davis certainly is one. Of course, he isn't a particularly good one, but at least he can play while Javon Hargrave is on Injured Reserve with a torn triceps.
The 49ers clearly feel that their big splash at the trade deadline will be the return of Christian McCaffrey. And he certainly could carry them back to the Super Bowl after missing the first half of the season with bilateral Achilles tendonitis. But it seems unlikely that he'll have a big workload in his first game back this Sunday against the Buccaneers.
And that's a game the 49ers could lose. Tampa just played the Chiefs a whole lot tougher than the 49ers did a couple weeks ago. It will be interesting to see if Davis makes an impact in that game.