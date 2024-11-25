The 49ers Should Release Deebo Samuel this Offseason
All things considered, Deebo Samuel might be the most overpaid player in the NFL.
He's getting nearly $24 million per season and it's hard to say what he does well at this stage of his career. He's not a good route runner. He drops a lot of passes. And he's not an effective running back anymore. And yet, the 49ers keep forcing him the ball simply to justify his massive contract when they'd be better off giving his snaps to rookie wide receivers Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing.
Through 10 games, Samuel has just 34 catches and 2 touchdowns. He's getting outproduced by Jauan Jennings who gets paid less than $8 million per season. Jennings has been one of the few bright spots on the 49ers this season, while Samuel represents everything that's wrong with their culture.
Samuel is a captain, which means he should set the standard for professionalism and talk to the media after wins and losses. All the other captains do. But after the 49ers' 38-10 loss to the Packers, a game in which he had just 21 yards and dropped two passes, one of which got intercepted, he declined to talk. He wouldn't face the music.
Meanwhile, two weeks ago Samuel got in kicker Jake Moody's face after he missed a field goal, then put his hands on long snapper Taybor Pepper's neck. This was on the sideline during the fourth quarter of a game the 49ers won. They were winning when Samuel did this. Who is he to hold them accountable? He doesn't even hold himself accountable. Instead, he points fingers. For the record, he has 42 yards in two games since he started a fight with his teammates.
The 49ers need to start releasing older players whose production doesn't match their contracts. That's what they did last year with Arik Armstead. They asked him to take a massive pay cut, he declined and they released him with a post-June-1 designation.
The 49ers should do the same thing with Deebo in a few months.
Frankly, they should have moved on from him a while ago.