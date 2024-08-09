The 49ers Sign DE Jonathan Garvin
The 49ers just added some much-needed depth at defensive end.
They signed veteran edge rusher Jonathan Garvin. To make room for him on the roster, they placed defensive end Austin Bryant on the Injured Reserve List.
Garvin, 25, originally was a seventh-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2020. In three seasons with the team, he played 673 snaps and recorded just 1.5 sacks before he got released and missed the entire 2023 season. So the 49ers are giving his career a second life. For now.
I'm guessing the 49ers don't see a ton of potential in Garvin -- he was on the street as a free agent for a full year. The reason the 49ers signed Garvin is that they need another camp body at defensive end. Austin Bryant appears to be out for the year, as well as Drake Jackson whose season officially ended yesterday because he's still recovering from a torn patellar tendon.
Without Garvin on the roster, the 49ers would need Nick Bosa and Leonard Floyd to log lots of reps in training camp -- reps they ultimately don't need to take. They're veterans. They need to pace themselves for a long, grueling season. Give those reps to a young player who needs to prove himself. A young player such as Garvin.
It's unclear whether Garvin will play in the 49ers preseason opener this Saturday night against the Titans -- he might need a week to practice with the team and learn the playbook. But he'll have an opportunity to make the roster in the joint practices with the Saints and the final two preseason games.