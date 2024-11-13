The 49ers Sign Punter Pat O'Donnell to the Practice Squad
The 49ers might have a new punter this weekend.
Mitch Wishnowsky's back flared up after the 49ers' 23-20 win over the Buccaneers this past Sunday -- it's unclear if he'll be able to play this week against the Seahawks. As a result, the 49ers just signed veteran punter Pat O'Donnell to the practice squad.
O'Donnell is a former sixth-round pick who has been in the NFL since 2014. He spent the bulk of his career with the Bears where he played for two seasons with Robbie Gould, who went on to play for the 49ers from 2017 to 2022. Who knows, maybe Gould recommended O'Donnell to the 49ers.
Now O'Donnell is 33 -- one year older than Wishnowsky. O'Donnell spent the past two seasons on various practice squads, so he might not be the punter he was once. But his career yards-per-punt average is 45.1. For comparison, Wishnowsky's yards-per-punt average this season is 45.2. So it's possible there will be no drop off from him to O'Donnell. We'll find out soon enough.
Here's a quick story about O'Donnell that might amuse you.
Two days ago after the 49ers beat the Buccaneers, I flew home from Tampa to San Francisco. This was Monday. I was cheap, so I had to change planes in Ft. Lauderdale. On my flight from Ft. Lauderdale to San Francisco, I sat next to O'Donnell, although I didn't know who he was at the time. Clearly, the 49ers had called him that day and invited him to a tryout which he won.
Small world.