The 49ers Stay at No. 13 in NFL.com's Week 11 Power Rankings

As long as the red zone offense struggles and the special teams are the worst unit in football, the 49ers won't crack the top 10.

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The 49ers won a game this past Sunday, but they didn't improve.

They played down to the Buccaneers, who have the worst defense in the league during the past five weeks and finished only two drives with touchdowns. During the fourth quarter when it seemed the 49ers might lose, Deebo Samuel put his hands on long snapper Taybor Pepper's neck on the sideline.

That's a big reason the 49ers didn't climb the NFL.com Week 11 power rankings despite their victory. They remained at no. 13.

"There was a lot of postgame hand-wringing about how Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers played out, especially coming off a bye, suggesting the 49ers lack the same killer edge they had last season," writes NFL.com analyst Eric Edholm. "They settled for six field-goal attempts and only made three of them. That plus a muffed punt left a lot to be desired. Despite outgaining the Bucs by nearly a 2:1 ratio, the Niners needed maligned kicker Jake Moody to make his final attempt for the game-winner in Tampa. Relying on a kicker to make six kicks was one thing in Week 1, but trying to go back to that well, on the road, in Week 10? Not ideal -- especially considering Moody had missed more than a month with an ankle injury. Christian McCaffrey’s return to the field was steadier. He totaled 107 yards on 19 touches, including a 30-yard catch on a brilliant play from Brock Purdy. As long as the big dogs keep producing, the 49ers are in the race, but they still need some general maintenance."

And as long as the red zone offense struggles and the special teams are the worst unit in football, the 49ers won't crack the top 10.

