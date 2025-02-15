All 49ers

The 49ers Trade Down with the Arizona Cardinals in New Mock Draft

Grant Cohn

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The 49ers are in an interesting spot.

They're currently scheduled to pick just outside the top 10 in the upcoming NFL Draft, which means they're not assured to get a franchise-changing player. And they have needs all over their roster. They could stand pat, take the best player available and hope he's special, or they could trade down and accumulate more picks.

That's what Pro Football Network projects the 49ers to do in their latest mock draft. They have the 49ers sending pick No. 11 to the Cardinals in exchange for pick Nos. 16 and 47 and then selecting Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou.

"This trade could not have worked out better for the San Francisco 49ers," writes PFN analyst Ben Rolfe. "They drop back and pick up a second-round selection while still getting a potential starting right tackle in Armand Membou. He brings a rare combination of strength and technique and is highly battled tested coming from the SEC.

"The 49ers’ offensive line ranked 14th last year, so they do not need wholesale changes. However, Trent Williams is entering the twilight of his career, and Colton McKivitz will be a free agent after 2025. Membou could be an insurance policy in 2025 if McKivitz has to cover Williams and then step in as a replacement starter for 2026."

This is an intriguing idea, but Membou does not look like a player who could replace Trent Williams at left tackle in the future. Membou looks like a right tackle or a guard. So while trading down could be wise, the 49ers probably should just take the best offensive tackle available with the 11th pick.

