The 49ers will Not Retain Nick Sorensen on their Coaching Staff
Grand opening, grand closing.
After just one season as the 49ers defensive coordinator, Nick Sorensen has been fired and will not be retained on the coaching staff in another capacity according to NBC Sports Bay Area. Head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed a desire to keep Sorensen as the special teams coordinator, a position the 49ers have yet to fill, but Sorensen either declined the demotion or the 49ers changed their minds and rescinded the offer.
Either way, Sorensen is out.
In retrospect, the 49ers never should have promoted Sorensen to defensive coordinator in the first place. He had no experience in that role and the 49ers had Super Bowl aspirations -- they needed someone seasoned, not someone learning on the job.
Sorensen's defense gave up the fourth-most points in the league -- the 49ers had no choice but to fire him, especially after the defense collapsed in the final few games. But he had tons of injuries he had to deal with. Plus he had to play linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, one of the worst starters in the NFL, simply because the front office signed him instead of someone good such as Bobby Wagner who was available. That's not Sorensen's fault.
Still, there's a reason we haven't heard any other teams express interest in him to be their defensive coordinator. He's a defensive backs coach and a good one. When he focused on the 49ers' secondary, they ranked among the league leaders in takeaways.
Don't be surprised if Sorensen takes a year off and returns to the NFL in 2026 as a defensive backs coach somewhere else.