The Best Comparison for 49ers Running Back Jordan Mason
Jordan Mason is the best story in the NFL this season.
Last season, he was the 49ers' third-string running back. Now, he's their starter and the NFL's second-leading rusher. And he could remain their starter for quite a while if Christian McCaffrey never makes a full recovery from bilateral Achilles tendonitis.
Keep in mind, Mason was an undrafted free agent in 2022. No one saw this season coming for him. Not even the 49ers. So now, people are trying to make sense of Mason's rapid ascension by comparing him to successful running backs from the past.
Recently, NFL film guru Greg Cosell compared Mason to former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber, who was a violent runner similar to Mason. Solid comparison. But Barber never rushed for 1,000 yards in a season. Mason currently is on pace to rush for 1,900 yards this season.
A better comparison for Mason in terms of production in this particular outside-zone blocking scheme is former Houston Texans running back Arian Foster. Like Mason, Foster was an undrafted free agent who didn't play right away. But in his first full season as a starter, he rushed for 101 yards per game and 4.9 yards per carry and was first-team All Pro.
Through four games, Mason is averaging 111.2 yards per game and 4.9 yards per carry. He's having an Arian-Foster-esque season. Which means Mason could be an All Pro if he stays healthy and remains the starter all season.
What a story.