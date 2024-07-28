The Five Most Exciting Games on the 49ers' 2024 Schedule
Every game on the 2024 schedule of the San Francisco 49ers will always be viewed as an exciting one.
That is what happens when you're a Super Bowl contending team. However, not every game will garner the same excitement as others. Here are the five most exciting games on the 49ers' schedule in 2024.
Week 7 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
How is this not THE game that is at the top of every fan from both teams, and arguably NFL fans in general, to look forward to? The 49ers get to host the team that has continued to own them since 2018. They swear that it is a "revenge tour" or that they want another crack to make amends, but always fail.
Well, here is their chance to give themselves that mental edge finally. This game is more than just a fantastic matchup between two teams that were just in the Super Bowl. A win for the 49ers can go a long way because it confirms to themselves that they can beat the Chiefs. This game has to be treated way differently than an average regular season game and it is the most exciting game on the 49ers' schedule by far.
Week 8 vs. Dallas Cowboys
It will never matter what state the 49ers or the Cowboys are in. Anytime these two teams meet up, it is sure to draw a plethora of fans. The fact that both teams are great playoff contenders makes it so much more riveting. The 49ers have owned the Cowboys for the last few years, so this one will once again be a chance at redemption for Dallas.
Plus, these two teams are squaring off on primetime on Sunday Night Football. Primetime will always up the excitement. To be honest, I wish the 49ers were facing the Cowboys in Dallas. The 49ers really do not need the edge against them being at home, but either way they are sure to duke it out intensely with everyone closely watching.
Week 6 at Seattle Seahawks
For the last 13 years, the 49ers and Seahawks have been the strongest rivalry in the NFC West. That will continue in 2024 and it starts when the 49ers visit the Seahawks in Week 6 in primetime on Thursday Night Football. The Seahawks are probably not a playoff contending team, but they definitely aren't slouches.
When these two teams are set to meet, it will generate much excitement. It always does, especially in primetime. Plus, the 49ers and Seahawks are set to wear their throwback uniforms for this matchup, so it's just going to make it a more special occasion. This one will certainly be circled and looked forward to.
Week 17 vs. Detroit Lions
You could argue this is the second-most exciting game to watch for the 49ers. This will be a rematch of the NFC Championship where the Lions blew a three score lead. The Lions really should've closed that game out, but failed miserably. This game will be their chance to make amends for their mistakes in that game.
The best part is that it is in primetime and at the end of the year, so it will probably be a game that has significant playoff seeding implications. San Francisco and Detroit are sure to be the two best teams in the NFC again. Week 17 will be a battle that everyone will enjoy and sign up for.
Week 12 at Green Bay Packers
Picking the fifth-most exciting game on the 49ers' schedule was extremely tough, but ultimately I think their matchup with the Packers gets the nod. The 49ers make their return to Lambeau Field for the first time since the 2022 playoffs and their first game in the regular season since 2018.
Much like with the Cowboys, anytime the 49ers meet up with the Packers it is sure to generate a ton of excitement. But the fact that the Packers took it to the 49ers at Levi's Stadium in the Divisional playoff round back in January, it only makes their next matchup much more riveting.