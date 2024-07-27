All 49ers

The Good and Not So Good from Day 4 of 49ers Training Camp

Good day for Brock Purdy, but not for the offensive line.

Grant Cohn

Jul 26, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive linemen perform blocking drills during Day 4 of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports / D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out on Day 4 of 49ers training camp. Keep in my, the players have tomorrow off, and then on Monday they'll put on pads for the first time this offseason.

THE GOOD

1. QB Brock Purdy

Practiced extremely well even though he was under constant pressure because the 49ers offensive line without Trent Williams is putrid. Simply putrid. More on them in a minute. Purdy started the practice by completing just 1 of his first 6 throws because he couldn't set his feet in the pocket. But he's a good quarterback, so he quickly adjusted and completed his final 10 throws of the practice. Just imagine how good he'd be if he actually had a good offensive line.

2. QB Joshua Dobbs

I want to apologize to him. Yesterday I said he was outrageously inaccurate. Today he completed 10 of 11 passes. In my face. Way to respond to criticism, Joshua Dobbs. I wasn't familiar with your game. You're a better quarterback than Brandon Allen (more on him in a minute).

3. WR Jauan Jennings

He has picked up right where he left off in the Super Bowl when he was one of the best of players on the field. Through four days of camp, he has been the best wide receiver on the team. Today he caught a 20-yard pass over the middle from Purdy that nearly got intercepted by Deommodore Lenoir. Jennings simply ripped the ball away from him. He's so strong and tough.

4. WR Chris Conley

Caught a 15-yard pass over the middle from Purdy during team drills. Of all the wide receivers not named Jennings or Deebo Samuel, Conley has been the best one in camp so far. Don't be surprised if he makes the team. He's better than Danny Gray and Ronnie Bell.

5. RB Cody Schraeder

He has great vision, he's decisive and extremely quick. And that's why he breaks off long runs every day. Granted, he's playing with and against third-stringers, but he looks like one of the best rookies on the team. Another excellent undrafted free-agent signing.

6. CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Broke up a pass over the middle from Dobbs that was intended for Danny Gray. Of all the cornerbacks not named Charvarius Ward, Deommodore Lenoir or Isaac Yiadom, Luter Jr. has been the best one in camp so far.

7. LB Dee Winters

He took his first reps with the starters today and immediately made two stops in the run game. Winters is extremely explosive and will make the 49ers defense faster when he gets an opportunity to play.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. The entire offensive line

It gave Brock Purdy almost zero time to throw and it gave Christian McCaffrey practically nowhere to run. His longest run of practice was five yards. We're talking about the reigning Offensive Player of the Year and he's facing a mediocre run defense and he can't find daylight. That's how bad this group is without Trent Williams. As long as he holds out, the 49ers won't be able to run the ball. They'll have to use spread shotgun formations and Purdy will have to throw the ball almost as soon as he gets it.

2. Right guard Spencer Burford

Broke his hand and will miss roughly the next three weeks. Might have surgery soon. It will be hard for Burford to win the right guard competition while he's injured.

3. Right guard Jon Feliciano

Has missed the past two practices with an undisclosed injury. Which means rookie Dominick Puni is winning the right guard competition by default. Not ideal.

4. WR Jacob Cowing

Missed practice with a hamstring injury. He's the third rookie to suffer this injury -- the other two are Ricky Pearsall and Isaac Guerendo. The 49ers' new trainer isn't doing a great job, whoever he is.

5. QB Brandon Allen

Threw the ugliest deep pass I've ever seen today. The ball didn't spiral -- it spun end over end like a field goal attempt. On the next play, Allen faked a handoff, rolled right and fired a 10-yard pass five yards over a wide-open Cam Latu's head. Heaven forbid Allen ever has to play in a real game. He's a glorified coach.

6. CB Samuel Womack

Gave up a 15-yard catch to Danny Gray, who might not make the team. Which means Womack might not make the team, either. The third-year pro currently is practicing with the third-string defense, which doesn't bode well for him.

