The Good and Not So Good from 49ers Training Camp: Trent Williams Holds Out
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just had their first practice of training camp. Here's who stood out. Keep in mind, the players didn't wear pads. Their first padded practice will be Monday. And the big news today was who didn't show up. So I'm starting with the not so good. Forgive me.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. LT Trent Williams.
While everyone was worried about whether Brandon Aiyuk would show up to training camp, Trent Williams was the one who ultimately held out. He didn't show up, which means the 49ers have to fine him. And he didn't show up because he wants an extension, which the 49ers have no choice but to give him because he's the most important player on the team. Without him, they have the worst offensive line in the league. And they gave Christian McCaffrey an extension because he had no guaranteed money left on his previous deal, so they have to give Williams the same treatment. Not a great way to kick off training camp.
2. WR Brandon Aiyuk.
He showed up to practice but he didn't participate. Instead, he walked the field while holding a giant water bottle and then left. But at least he was here. After practice, Kyle Shanahan said Aiyuk sat out because he has a sore neck and back. He also said Aiyuk is holding in. So take the comment about the neck and back with a grain of salt. I expect Aiyuk and the 49ers will agree to a contract extension before the first padded practice of camp on Monday.
3. RB Christian McCaffrey.
Showed up to camp and participated in individual drills but not team drills. It seems like McCaffrey will practice every other day this offseason, which is surprising because he's only 28. No wonder he's not a captain.
4. WR Deebo Samuel.
Showed up to camp in outstanding shape and participated in every drill like a true captain. But despite his best intentions, he still struggled to beat man-to-man coverage and catch the ball. On one play, he ran a fade route up against Isaac Yiadom and got pushed out of bounds. On another play, Samuel ran a deep crossing route against zone coverage and dropped a pass that was thrown slightly below his waist. At this point in his career, he has clear limitations which the 49ers have to work around.
5. The entire run defense.
Gave up long runs to every running back except Isaac Guerendo (more on him in a minute). Literally every time a running back other than Guerendo carried the ball, he burst through the 49ers defense for a huge gain. To be fair, the defense couldn't tackle, but still. They weren't even close to the running backs.
6. RB Isaac Guerendo.
The only running back who struggled to find daylight on the ground. Then on one play, he carried the ball to his right, tripped, fell and pulled his hamstring, an injury which will require an MRI. Talk about a bad first day for the rookie.
7. LB De'Vondre Campbell.
Gave up a 20-yard catch to backup tight end Eric Saubert who is painfully slow. The 49ers need a young linebacker to step up because Campbell looks washed up.
8. CB Renardo Green.
Gave up a 10-yard catch to Deebo Samuel while playing press-man coverage in the slot. Samuel ran a quick slant and Green couldn't get his hands on him.
9. CB Ambry Thomas.
Did what he always does -- get beat repeatedly.
10. QB Joshua Dobbs.
He's not good. On his worst play, he had Danny Gray open deep but he underthrew the pass and got intercepted by rookie safety Malik Mustapha.
11. QB Brandon Allen.
He's not good either. On his final throw of practice, he nearly got intercepted by Rock Ya-Sin while throwing a late checkdown pass to Jordan Mason. The 49ers need to give Tanner Mordecai some reps during team drills. Today, they gave him zero.
THE GOOD
1. CB Isaac Yiadom.
He was the second-best cornerback on the field after Charvarius Ward. As I mentioned earlier, he broke up a deep pass intended for Samuel. Yiadom is a taller corner who plays with lots of confidence when he's in press man-to-man coverage. In zone, he can be a bit conservative.
2. SS Malik Mustapha.
Ran from the middle of the field to intercept a pass near the sideline, which means he's fast. And that should come as no surprise considering he ran a 4.54 at the Combine. If Talanoa Hufanga isn't ready for Week 1, I expect Mustapha will start in his place.
3. WR Jauan Jennings.
He was the best wide receiver on the field today with Aiyuk sitting out. Jennings beat Deommodore Lenoir with a quick out route to the left and then beat Ambry Thomas with a dig route over the middle. Jennings seems locked in.
4. CB Charvarius Ward.
Gave up zero catches. Was targeted once by Brock Purdy while covering Jauan Jennings who ran a curl route on 3rd down and Ward broke up the pass with ease. He might be the best player on the defense. He's so freaking good.
5. LB Dee Winters.
He closes extremely quickly on runs outside the tackles and checkdowns in the flat. He's clearly the best outside linebacker on the team not named Dre Greenlaw and should start next to Fred Warner until Greenlaw returns.
6. TE Eric Saubert.
Caught a 20-yard pass Purdy early in practice and established that he's the favorite to be the no. 2 tight end this season.
7. TE Cameron Latu.
Didn't get targeted team drills, but also didn't drop a pass in warmups which is a phenomenal start for Latu, who couldn't catch anything last year.
8. QB Brock Purdy.
He didn't throw any interceptions, which is good for Purdy, because he has a tendency to telegraph his throws in practice. So he was efficient and safe. Twice he threw the ball deep -- once to Deebo Samuel and once to Jacob Cowing -- and both passes fell incomplete. So the deep pass is still a work in progress, but it's not a big feature of the 49ers offense anyway, and it will improve when Aiyuk returns.