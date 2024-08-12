The Good and Not So Good from Day 14 of 49ers Training Camp
SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out on Day 14 of 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, practice was short, the players didn't wear pads and the backups didn't participate in 11-on-11 team drills.
THE GOOD
1. TE George Kittle
Got targeted eight times by Brock Purdy during team drills, which lasted for just 22 plays, and caught six passes. No one else caught more than two. Kittle was the best player on the field today. While Brandon Aiyuk is out, Kittle becomes the most complete receiver on the team, so it makes sense that his targets would increase. He's good enough to catch 100 passes per season, but he hasn't seen even 100 targets in a year since 2019. That could change this year.
2. CB Deommodore Lenoir
Broke up a pass that was intended for Kittle and then intercepted a deep pass that was intended for Jacob Cowing (more on him in a minute). Which means Lenoir was the only defensive player to get his hands on Purdy's passes. Lenoir has become a legitimate playmaker, someone opposing quarterbacks would be wise not to test.
3. DT Maliek Collins
Blew by promising rookie guard Dominick Puni to stop Jordan Mason for a three-yard loss on the first play of practice. Collins has had a better training camp than fellow starting defensive lineman Javon Hargrave.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. DT Kalia Davis
Missed practice due to a knee injury he suffered Saturday against the Titans which will require surgery. What a tough blow for a young player who has battled knee injuries since college. Kyle Shanahan said Davis' injury is located behind his kneecap and that the 49ers hope to get him back midway through the season. It's starting to look like his knee never will cooperate with him.
2. WR Jacob Cowing
Ran a jet sweep and lost two yards. Then he ran a slant route and dropped a pass that hit him in the hands. Then he ran a fade route up the right sideline and watched as Purdy's pass got intercepted by Deommodore Lenoir. Cowing made no effort to catch the ball or even knock it down. He was a bystander. Cowing has been so bad this offseason, he might not make the team. He needs to show something soon.
3. WR Danny Gray
Ran a post route and turned around late to find the ball just as it zoomed past him. After the play, Brock Purdy shook his head in disgust. Gray simply isn't good. Purdy is desperate for a deep threat whlie Brandon Aiyuk is out but the 49ers don't have one. Purdy even tried to throw a deep pass to Jauan Jennings today but Jennings was too slow to catch it. The 49ers have no one who can replace Brandon Aiyuk as the team's primary deep threat. And without a deep threat, the 49ers won't be able to get the most out of Purdy and their passing offense. They better figure something out.